Rockin’ Cigar Bar and Grill opens at midnight with lift of mask mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One local business is not shy about its excitement of a statewide lift of the mask mandate starting at midnight.

Rockin’ Cigar Bar says it will open at midnight offering various specials to customers as Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lift of the statewide mask mandate takes effect.

Last week, the Governor said businesses would be allowed to open at full capacity along with his decision on required mask wearing. Health officials are still urging the public to observe COVID-19 health precautions by wearing face coverings and to practice social distancing.

