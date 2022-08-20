EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last night a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso.

According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall the apartment complex.









These apartments are located at 3500 Sun Bowl Dr., and many of the residents are UTEP students, due to its proximity to the University, some are international students.

Last night, EPFD reported 20 people displaced and no one was taken to the hospital. The Red Cross responded to assist those who were displaced.

