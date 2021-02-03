Roadrunner Food Bank and area volunteers help Chaparral families

Photo of food from the event in Chaparral. / Photo courtesy of MTC Facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico’s Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up with veterans, educators and members of law enforcement to provide food to families in Southern New Mexico.

One-by-one vehicles from 50 families lined the parking lot of Yucca Heights Elementary School while volunteers placed boxes of food in their trunks.

Members of the Gadsden Independent School District, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Anthony New Mexico and MTC facilities wore their masks and gloves while safely placing the boxes in the vehicles.

“I think the more we are involved with the community the more we get to know what is out there,” said Sandra Briones a finance manager for MTC facilities. “The more hands, the more help we can give out.”

Families were given a week’s worth of food during the event. Families were given potatoes, mushrooms, lentils, milk, bread, apples and avocado to name a few items.

