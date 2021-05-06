Road work to cause road closures in the upcoming week, impacts to Juarez detour

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– As part of the I-10 Connect Project, crews will be working on relocating safety barriers, paint newly constructed bridges and landscape work that will lead to short-term closures next week.

Overnight construction of a new overpass carrying Paisano Drive over I-10 near the Bridge of the Americas will cause drivers bound for Mexico to use other ports of entry as well this month.

Sunday, May 9, from 9pm to 5am–

Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Loop 375 and Interstate 10.

DETOURS: From westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard North, take the I-10 East/San Antonio onramp, continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Juárez/Fort Bliss), continue to northbound US 54. From eastbound Loop 375, take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), enter westbound Loop 375 and follow the above detour.

Monday, May 10, through Friday May 14–Daily from 7am to 5pm

Lane closures will be in place on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54.

Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14

Daily from 9am to 4pm

The on-ramp from Gateway Boulevard North to eastbound I-10 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway Boulevard North, turn right on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue), turn left on Raynolds Street, turn left on Gateway Boulevard East, then enter Eastbound I-10.

Crews will be doing landscape work.

Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12

Nightly from 9pm to 4am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Piedras Street and US 54.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21 (Piedras Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East, turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street), turn left on Durazno Avenue, turn left on Marr Street, turn right on Gateway Boulevard East, then enter eastbound I-10.

Crews will be working on overhead signs.

Monday, May 10, from 9pm to 5am

Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Trowbridge Drive and Pershing Drive.

DETOUR: Take Exit 23 (Fort Bliss/Cassidy Road), then take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), continue on Gateway Boulevard North and re-enter northbound US 54.

Lane closures will be in place on the off ramp from northbound US 54 to Cassidy Road.

Crews will be relocated concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, May 11, from 9pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Cassidy Road and Pershing Drive.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22 (Fort Bliss/Pershing Drive), then take the Pershing Drive/Altura Avenue exit, continue on Gateway Boulevard South, and re-enter southbound US 54.

The ramp from westbound Spur 601 to southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 20 (US 54 North/Alamogordo), continue on US 54, take Exit 25 (Ellerthorpe Avenue), enter southbound US 54, then follow the above detour.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, May 12, from 9pm to 5am

The southbound collector/distributor (C/D) lanes on US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Pershing Drive and Trowbridge Drive.

US 54 DETOUR: Remain in the mainlanes of southbound US 54.

DETOUR TO WESTBOUND I-10: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/San Antonio), continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), then enter westbound I-10.

DETOUR FROM I-10 to JUÁREZ: From westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Juárez/Fort Bliss), continue on northbound US 54, take Exit 24A (Fred Wilson Avenue), enter southbound US 54, Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/San Antonio/Juárez) and keep right to Juárez.

NOTE: There will be no access to Juárez via Pershing Drive or the Pershing Drive turnaround at this time.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Monday, May 17, through Thursday, May 20

Sunday, May 23, through Thursday, May 27

Sunday, May 30, through Thursday, June 3

Nightly from 9pm to 5am