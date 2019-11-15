Road closures to impact El Paso drivers on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers in the Lower Valley should expect road closures on Zaragoza starting Sunday morning.

El Paso Electric said crews will be conducting routine infrastructure work at North Zaragoza Road between Castner Drive and Summerford Lane starting Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Map provided by El Paso Electric

The work will require a complete road closure in both directions, according to El Paso Electric.

The information below was provided by El Paso Electric.

Road Closure Information:

• A complete road closure in both directions along N. Zaragoza Road between Castner Drive and Summerford Lane.

• Southbound traffic along N. Zaragoza Road will have lane reductions down to two-lanes at Gateway Blvd. West.

• Northbound traffic along N. Zaragoza will have lane reductions down to one-lane at Escobar Drive.

• Highway I-10 traffic – east and westbound will not be able to turn south onto N. Zaragoza Road. Exits off freeway will remain open.

Suggested Detour Information:

• Southbound traffic and Highway I-10 westbound traffic can make a left on Gateway Blvd. East, a right at Alza Drive, and another right at Escobar Drive to regain access to N. Zaragoza Road.

• Northbound traffic can make a left on Castner Drive, right on Valley Crest Drive to Gateway Blvd. East.

• Highway I-10 eastbound traffic can safely exit N. Zaragoza Road, make a right on Valley Crest Drive, left on Castner Drive to access N. Zaragoza Road.

• Access to businesses along N. Zaragoza Road between Castner Drive and Summerford Lane is made possible via Tower Trail Lane.