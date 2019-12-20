Road closures to begin Monday in Las Cruces as part of Aggie Uptown project

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – As part of the Aggie Uptown project, westbound traffic on University Avenue, between Don Roser Drive and Telshor Boulevard, will be reduced to one lane for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday leaving evenings and weekends free of construction activity. The road closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access businesses and residents will be maintained by leaving the driveways accessible.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575-528-3098