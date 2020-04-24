Road closures in El Paso for week of April 26 – May 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers in El Paso should prepare for another week of road closures as the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District continues road projects throughout the city.

Here’s a look at those closures that’ll be taking place from April 26 to May 2.

Maintenance Project

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Franklin right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound Porfirio Diaz entrance ramp will be closed.

I-10 eastbound collector-distributor lane between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder work.

Gateway East between Paisano and Trowbridge left lane closed.

Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and US-54 right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Spur 16 and South Desert right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing sidewalk and curb.

Spur 6 Wild Cat eastbound between Danny Sanchez and FM-1905 Antonio right lane closed.

Crews will be working on ditch maintenance.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing a concrete barrier wall.

SH-178 Artcraft between Upper Valley and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on pavement testing.

Mesa (SH-20) Safety Improvement Project

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa at Mesa Hills from Crown Point to Festival alternate lane closures.

Mesa at Baltimore from Cincinnati to Gregory alternate lane closures.

Follow all detours until further notice.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

I-10 Ramp Improvements Project – Phase 2

Tuesday, April 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airway off-ramp eastbound closed.

Gateway West from Westmoreland to Airway left lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Thursday, April 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airway on-ramp westbound closed.

Gateway East from Robert E Lee to Airway left lane closed.

Hawkins northbound right turn lane closed

Gateway West approaching Hawkins intersection right lane closed.

McRae to Viscount/Hunter overpass right shoulder closed.

Gateway West and Hawkins northbound right lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs and traffic signal poles.

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airway turnarounds closed in both directions.

Viscount/Hunter turnarounds closed in both directions.

Hawkins turnarounds closed in both directions.

Gateway West/East from Hawkins to Robert E. Lee alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Viscount southbound alternate lane closures.

Viscount northbound from Gateway West to Acer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on a water line.

Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Viscount southbound to Gateway West complete closure.

Detour – left at Acer and right at McRae to Gateway West.

Crews will be installing a water line.

Long-Term Closures (until further notice)

Viscount southbound to Gateway West right turn lane closed.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Saturday, April 25

7 a.m.- 2p.m.

EB I-10 right shoulder and right lane closure

Crews will be conducting shoulder work to adjust barrier and installing metal beam guard fence

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa northbound between University and Baltimore right lane closed.

Crews will be milling roadway.

I-10 Riprap Project

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound frontage road on Exit 13 at Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be grading and placing concrete for slope.

Pothole Repair Project

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) southbound from Remcon to Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on asphalt repair to potholes.

Transmountain Project

Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound/eastbound reduced to one lane in both directions from Tom Mays Park to second rest area, including the bike lane, closed.

Detour – I-10 in both directions to US-54 until further notice.

Crews will be working on demolishing eastbound lanes.

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, April 27

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will continue until further notice

Zaragoza northbound complete lane closure between Walmart/Chick-Fil-A driveway and McDonalds (all businesses will have one driveway open).

Traveling public will be shifted to the southbound lanes of roadway.

Crews will be preparing roadway for pavement panels.

Monday, April 27

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 pm. and continuous until further notice

Montwood Drive westbound from Joe Battle southbound to Zaragoza intersection shoulder (Bike Lane).

Crews will be installing drainage system.

Monday, April 27

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

Joe Battle Boulevard and Zaragoza intersection southbound to northbound turnaround closure.

Closure is necessary for construction of new retaining wall.

I-10 Connect

Sunday, April 26, through Tuesday, April 28

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic adjacent to Lincoln Park.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) and take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street).

NOTE: On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Gateway East will be closed beginning at Copia Street. Traffic will detour via Copia to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Raynolds Street.

Crews will be working on an overhead ramp.

Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30

Nightly form 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.