Road closures in El Paso for week of April 26 – May 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers in El Paso should prepare for another week of road closures as the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District continues road projects throughout the city.
Here’s a look at those closures that’ll be taking place from April 26 to May 2.
Maintenance Project
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Franklin right lane closed.
- I-10 eastbound Porfirio Diaz entrance ramp will be closed.
- I-10 eastbound collector-distributor lane between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.
- Crews will be working on shoulder work.
- Gateway East between Paisano and Trowbridge left lane closed.
- Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.
- I-10 eastbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.
- I-10 westbound between Raynolds and US-54 right lane closed.
- Crews will be cleaning.
- Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Spur 16 and South Desert right lane closed.
- Crews will be repairing sidewalk and curb.
- Spur 6 Wild Cat eastbound between Danny Sanchez and FM-1905 Antonio right lane closed.
- Crews will be working on ditch maintenance.
- I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed.
- Crews will be repairing a concrete barrier wall.
- SH-178 Artcraft between Upper Valley and Doniphan alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on pavement testing.
Mesa (SH-20) Safety Improvement Project
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mesa at Mesa Hills from Crown Point to Festival alternate lane closures.
- Mesa at Baltimore from Cincinnati to Gregory alternate lane closures.
- Follow all detours until further notice.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
I-10 Ramp Improvements Project – Phase 2
Tuesday, April 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Airway off-ramp eastbound closed.
- Gateway West from Westmoreland to Airway left lane closed.
- Crews will be installing signs.
Thursday, April 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Airway on-ramp westbound closed.
- Gateway East from Robert E Lee to Airway left lane closed.
- Hawkins northbound right turn lane closed
- Gateway West approaching Hawkins intersection right lane closed.
- McRae to Viscount/Hunter overpass right shoulder closed.
- Gateway West and Hawkins northbound right lane closed.
- Crews will be installing signs and traffic signal poles.
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Airway turnarounds closed in both directions.
- Viscount/Hunter turnarounds closed in both directions.
- Hawkins turnarounds closed in both directions.
- Gateway West/East from Hawkins to Robert E. Lee alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signals.
- Viscount southbound alternate lane closures.
- Viscount northbound from Gateway West to Acer alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on a water line.
Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Viscount southbound to Gateway West complete closure.
- Detour – left at Acer and right at McRae to Gateway West.
- Crews will be installing a water line.
Long-Term Closures (until further notice)
- Viscount southbound to Gateway West right turn lane closed.
Mesa Park Interchange Project
Saturday, April 25
7 a.m.- 2p.m.
- EB I-10 right shoulder and right lane closure
- Crews will be conducting shoulder work to adjust barrier and installing metal beam guard fence
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mesa northbound between University and Baltimore right lane closed.
- Crews will be milling roadway.
I-10 Riprap Project
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound frontage road on Exit 13 at Sunland Park left lane closed.
- Crews will be grading and placing concrete for slope.
Pothole Repair Project
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) southbound from Remcon to Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on asphalt repair to potholes.
Transmountain Project
Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound/eastbound reduced to one lane in both directions from Tom Mays Park to second rest area, including the bike lane, closed.
- Detour – I-10 in both directions to US-54 until further notice.
- Crews will be working on demolishing eastbound lanes.
Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project
Monday, April 27
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will continue until further notice
- Zaragoza northbound complete lane closure between Walmart/Chick-Fil-A driveway and McDonalds (all businesses will have one driveway open).
- Traveling public will be shifted to the southbound lanes of roadway.
- Crews will be preparing roadway for pavement panels.
Monday, April 27
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 pm. and continuous until further notice
- Montwood Drive westbound from Joe Battle southbound to Zaragoza intersection shoulder (Bike Lane).
- Crews will be installing drainage system.
Monday, April 27
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice
- Joe Battle Boulevard and Zaragoza intersection southbound to northbound turnaround closure.
- Closure is necessary for construction of new retaining wall.
I-10 Connect
Sunday, April 26, through Tuesday, April 28
Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).
- Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic adjacent to Lincoln Park.
- DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) and take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street).
- NOTE: On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Gateway East will be closed beginning at Copia Street. Traffic will detour via Copia to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Raynolds Street.
- Crews will be working on an overhead ramp.
Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30
Nightly form 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between over I-110.
- DETOUR: Turn right on Gateway Boulevard north, left on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue), left on Loop 478 (Copia Street) and right on Paisano.
- Crews will be placing concrete paving.