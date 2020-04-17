Road closures happening in El Paso week of April 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District is letting drivers know about roadwork that’ll be happening for the week of Apr. 19 – Apr. 15

Here’s a list of construction work that drivers will see happening throughout the city.

Pothole Repairs

Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) southbound from Arizona to Montana alternate lane closures. Crews will be working on asphalt repair and potholes.

Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) eastbound/westbound from McRae to Airport alternate lane closures. Crews will be working on asphalt repair and potholes.

Transmountain Project

Sunday, April 19 and Monday, April 20 (Monday contingency)

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 westbound/eastbound from Resler to US-54 full closure.

Detour – I-10 in both directions to US-54.

Crews will be working on the installation of pavement markings and relocating concrete barriers for traffic switch.

Sunday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 21

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure Loop 375 eastbound from Resler to US-54.

Detour – eastbound full closure.

Crews will be working on traffic switch for eastbound lanes.

Zaragoza Overlay Project

Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zaragoza from North Loop to Gateway West northbound/southbound one lane, right or left lane closures.

Detour – lane closures on Zaragoza northbound/eastbound.

Crews will be working on flexible pavement repairs.

I-10 Ramp Improvements – Phase 2

Sunday, April 19

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Airway intersection closed in all directions.

Airway off-ramp eastbound closed.

Detour – Gateway eastbound traffic will turn left on Robert E. Lee to Montana. Gateway westbound traffic will turn right on Airway, left on International, left on Robert E. Lee, and back onto Gateway West.

Detour – Airway southbound traffic will turn right on International, left on Robert E. Lee, and back onto Gateway West or Airway southbound traffic will turn left on Viscount to Hawkins and left onto Gateway East.

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Monday, April 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound from Hawkins to Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.

Airway on-ramp eastbound closed.

Hunter/Viscount eastbound off-ramp closed.

Hawkins eastbound on-ramp closed.

Crews will be striping.

Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airway turnarounds closed in both directions.

Viscount/Hunter turnarounds closed in both directions.

Hawkins turnarounds closed in both directions.

Gateway West/East from Hawkins to Robert E. Lee alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Viscount southbound alternate lane closures.

Viscount northbound from Gateway West to Acer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on water line.

Monday, April 20 through Thursday, April 23

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Viscount southbound complete closure to Gateway West.

Detour – left at Acer and right at McRae to Gateway West.

Crews will be installing a water line.

Long-Term Closures (until further notice)

Viscount southbound right turn lane to Gateway West closed.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 westbound from Executive to 3,000 linear feet west of Executive right shoulder and right main lane closed.

Crews will set girders.

Sunday, April 19

5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-10 westbound from Schuster to Sunland Park full closure.

Detour – Border West Expressway (BWE) will be used as an alternate route. Vehicles will exit at the westbound I-10 Schuster exit ramp. Make a right at Spur 1966 and enter the BWE. Vehicles will merge westbound I-10 at the collector-distributor lane entrance ramp between Sunland Park and Mesa.

Crews will be striping.

Mesa Rehabilitation

Monday, April 20 through Thursday, April 23

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa northbound lanes between Cincinnati and Brentwood full closure.

Mesa northbound cross streets between Cincinnati and Brentwood closed.

Crews will be placing low profile barrier and work zone striping.

I-10 Riprap Project

Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound collector-distributor between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Mesa westbound/eastbound turnaround closed.

South Desert between Mesa and I-10 eastbound entrance ramp left lane closed.

Crews will be grading and placing rock for riprap slopes.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, April 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert from Anthony to Information Center right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Tuesday, April 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound from Hercules to Ellerthorpe right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Fred Wilson entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Wednesday, April 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound from Fred Wilson to Ellerthorpe right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Thursday, April 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 eastbound from Marshall to Airway right lane closed.

Airway entrance ramp left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Friday, April 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound from Tom Mays to Plexxar right lane closed.

Complete off-ramp closure at Plexxar.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Franklin right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound Porfirio Diaz entrance ramp will be closed.

I-10 eastbound collector-distributor lane between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder work.

I-10 eastbound between Campbell and Cotton right lane closed.

Gateway East between Revere and Paisano left lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano exit closed.

Gateway East between Paisano and Trowbridge left lane closed.

Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp will be closed.

I-10 westbound Geronimo exit ramp will be closed.

I-10 westbound shoulder between Airway and Geronimo will be closed.

Gateway West between Airway and Chelsea left lane closed.

I-10 eastbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 Connect

Sunday, April 19, through Thursday, April 23

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10 and take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed to all traffic adjacent to Lincoln Park.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street) and take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street).

NOTE: On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Gateway East will be closed beginning at Copia Street.

Traffic will detour via Copia to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Raynolds Street.

Crews will be placing overhead bridge girders for the widening of Ramp H.

Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21B (I-10 West/Las Cruces), then take Exit 20 (Cotton Street), turn left on Cotton and left onto eastbound I-10.

Crews will be working on drilled shafts.

Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp M, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound Loop 375, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), then take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano Drive, turn left on Gateway Boulevard South.

Ramps N and O which connect Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOURS: Eastbound traffic on Loop 375 should take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), turn left onto Fonseca and left onto westbound Loop 375. Westbound traffic on Loop 375 should take Exit 20 (US 54/US 62).

Crews will be working on drilled shafts.

Friday, April 24, from 9am to 4pm

The on-ramp from Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive.

Lane closures will be in place in the southbound US 54 Collector-Distributor Lanes between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be placing a new dynamic message sign.