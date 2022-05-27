EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Memorial Day weekend is usually a time where families take a road trip together but even as El Paso has the lowest gas prices in the state, some still feel like it’s not worth it to make the drive.

According to Triple A, gas prices in El Paso are currently at $4.18 which is currently the lowest in the state. However, many of the people I spoke with said that even with the somewhat lower price, they still find it difficult to plan a road trip.

For Frances Anchondo, a weekend trip is not even an option for her because she feels like the fluctuating prices

“I’m not planning on vacation because of gas prices, because gasoline is going up sometimes it’s up one day the next day its down and then it goes up all of a sudden and all that stuff.”

Another El Pasoan, Nick Fierro, says he still has no plans to travel for the weekend but that he has friends visiting who are affected by the rising gas prices



“I know a couple of friends that go out of town frequently like I actually have a friend that’s coming in from Lubbock Texas and you know he drives a big truck and gas prices for diesel are really high.”



While prices are cheaper in El Paso right now compared to the rest of the state Triple A predicts prices to spike this weekend as more Americans take to the roads.



Nancye Beck told me it’s not her vacation plans that are being affected by the fluctuating prices, its actually her business that is suffering



“I have a business called at you beck and call and it takes seniors around and i take people to and from the airport and I’m going to tell you right now I’m not making much money because of the gas prices are incredibly high.”



One tip Triple A says can help you save money on gas is to use cruise control while driving. However, Fierro says that even with the rising prices people will still make the sacrifice to go on a trip because it is a chance to get away.



“There’s a lot of things going on might as well to take a good refreshing break from everything that’s happening.”

