Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts El Pasoans to be cautious as holiday celebrations grow near

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest time of the year is coming fast. Winterfest begins, next Thursday is Thanksgiving Day plus the parade, and Black Friday is looming just around the corner.

All of these events could be impacted by the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the Borderland.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said that El Paso residents know how to take care of themselves and that people should wear masks when attending any events as an extra precaution.

El Pasoans KTSM talked to shared that they’d be approaching the coming holidays with caution.

Travis Jones shared, “To me its personal preference…for me personally I’m vaccinated I wear my mask around large gatherings…I decided to go out and start living…”

“I feel like you’re safe, and I don’t believe that you would get very sick if you were to attend an event like this I think you would be just fine,” Tina Bodensteiner added.

Mandates to modify or even cancel large events no longer exist, so County Judge Samaniego just wants people of El Paso to be safe when attending large gatherings.

“All we can do is plead with our community to wear their masks to be very careful when their out especially when you don’t know who’s there and who’s been vaccinated or not” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

For more information on the COVID-19 guidelines and vaccines, visit epstrong.org

