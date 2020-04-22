1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigating life-threatening crash in South-Central El Paso El Paso reports 47 new COVID-19 cases; Officials release plans to reopen some businesses

Rio Vista Behavioral Health continue patient support with telehealth services

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local behavioral health hospital is offering services to patients virtually.

Rio Vista Behavioral Health says it’s one of the first in the region to offer these remote services. The tele-assessments are conducted via zoom so you can get the help you need without leaving your home. The hospital says its offering this service 24-hours a day.

“We serve adolescents from age ten to older adults. We have detox services, but the main bulk is psychiatric care,” Diana Schultz, CEO of Rio Vista Behavioral Health said.

To set up an appointment you can visit RioVistaBehavioral.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan Rick Francis in Governor Abbot's Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan Rick Francis in Governor Abbot's Task Force"

'Reopen Texas' Rally planned for El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Reopen Texas' Rally planned for El Paso"

Police investigating life-threatening crash in South-Central El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating life-threatening crash in South-Central El Paso"

Newsfeed Now for April 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 22, 2020"

Two bodies found in South Juarez desert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two bodies found in South Juarez desert"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link