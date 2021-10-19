Rio Grande Cancer Foundation seeking $25 donations for 25th Anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the annual El Paso Giving Day set for Thursday, October 21, the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation (RGCF) is asking for the community’s financial support.

“As we celebrate 25 years of providing service to the El Paso Cancer Community, we are asking that you make a $25 contribution to the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation during El Paso Giving Day October 21,” official shared Tuesday.

RGCF representatives share that their organization works to reduce the human and economic impact of cancer on the citizens of El Paso County.

The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation is the foremost center for enhancing the quality of life for those affected by cancer. Serving El Paso County since 1996. Our mission is to reduce the human and economic effects of cancer on the citizens of El Paso County, Texas through the financial support and development of effective programs for advocacy, education, early detection, and other services to cancer patients and their families RGCF Website

Early giving has begun and donors can make their gift now simply by clicking here.

