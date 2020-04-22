Rio Bravo Behavioral Health continue patient support with telehealth services

1  of  2
by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local behavioral health hospital is offering services to patients virtually.

Rio Vista Behavioral Health says it’s one of the first in the region to offer these remote services. The tele-assessments are conducted via zoom so you can get the help you need without leaving your home. The hospital says its offering this service 24-hours a day.

“We serve adolescents from age ten to older adults. We have detox services, but the main bulk is psychiatric care,” Diana Schultz, CEO of Rio Vista Behavioral Health said.

To set up an appointment you can visit RioVistaBehavioral.com.

