Rhoberta Leeser, mother of Oscar Leeser, passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rhoberta Leeser, mother of El Paso businessman, former mayor and mayoral candidate Oscar Leeser, has passed away.

Leeser announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I’m sharing the passing of my mother, Rhoberta Leeser. She will be dearly missed by her entire family but we are comforted to know she’s once again with my father. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Rhoberta is well known throughout El Paso, having appeared in commercials for her son Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai dealerships saying, “My Oscar, he’s such a good boy.”

Her cause of death was not immediately known.

