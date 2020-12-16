Retired El Paso pastor passes away suddenly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Reverend Stephen Peters, 79, unexpectedly died Tuesday afternoon as a result of heart failure.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Fr. Stephen Peters. He served the community of God in El Paso with great fervor and immense dedication for 44 years,” Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We have lost a great priest and my prayers today are for the eternal repose of his soul and the repose of the souls of all the faithful departed.”

According to the Diocese of El Paso, Peters served at various assignments throughout his career, including at St. Patrick Cathedral, Holy Cross in Las Cruces, St. Charles Seminary, St. Raphael and Blessed Sacrament.

He also served on the Diocesan Review Board and various other Diocesan Boards until his passing.

Peters was born on Jan. 10, 1941, and was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 1967. He retired in September 2011 after 44 years of service to the Diocese of El Paso.

Latest Headlines