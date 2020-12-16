Restaurants can now offer dine-in services until 10 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An amendment to the City’s public health order will allow restaurants to offer dine-in services until 10 p.m., an extension of an hour.

According to the City:

All restaurant dine-in services, to include outdoor service, such as on a patio or similar seating area, shall end at 10 p.m., but may continue after 10 p.m. via takeout and drive-thru only. Restaurants may resume dine-in services, to include outdoor service, beginning at 6 a.m.

The amendment was issued because El Paso is seeing a decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

“Because we’ve seen a downward trend in cases, even after the Thanksgiving holiday, we opted to extend dine-in service by one hour,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “The pandemic is not over, so we must remain vigilant as we enter the winter break to limit the need for implementation of further restrictions.”

The City said that the entire Sixth Local Emergency Directive remains in full force, unless superseded by another order.

Latest Headlines