'Black Survival Guide, Or How to Live Through a Police Riot' exhibit closes July 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the city’s Museum of History invites the community to the closing week of a popular exhibit highlighting El Paso’s Black history.

El Pasoans will be able to participate in several events for the closing of the exhibit, Black Survival Guide, Or How to Live Through a Police Riot.

The free exhibit will be on display until Friday, July 22, but there are several free events to help close out the popular exhibit.

Visitors can still take part in the exhibit across the city by scanning QR codes placed throughout downtown and Central El Paso to highlight El Paso’s Black history.

See Below for a Schedule of events:

July 16 from 1 to 4 pm – Family Day: Black Survival Guide & 2023 Black History Exhibit Charette Event features hands-on activities for all ages and discussion on what the public would like to see in the 2023 El Paso’s Black History exhibit

– Family Day: Black Survival Guide & 2023 Black History Exhibit Charette July 22 from 6 to 8 pm – Closing Fashion Show featuring local fashion houses Imperial Legacy and Ni En More in conjunction with the upcoming Chicano Power! A Force For Change And Progress In El Paso exhibit.

About Black Survival Guide, Or How to Live Through a Police Riot

In 2018, the Delaware Art Museum commissioned artist Hank Willis Thomas to respond to the powerful and community-changing public response that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968.

Combining historic newspaper photographs with the historic pamphlet Black Survival Guide, Or How to Live Through a Police Riot, Thomas created a powerfully unique physical and visual viewing experience. The resulting work of art sheds light on the past in the context of today.

For more information on upcoming events and the El Paso Museum of History, click here.

