EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday June 15, a noon-time celebration was had at the Jose Cisneros Cielo Vista Library to acknowledge the reopening of the East-Central El Paso Library branch.

The public was invited and they showed up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the Jose Cisneros Cielo Vista Library that recently underwent a $264,800 improvement project funded by the 2012 Quality of Life Bond Program.







The building was remodeled to include a new enclosed 16-station computer classroom, roof and facility lighting repairs, the installation of infrastructure for self-checkout machines as well as upgrades to the staff restrooms and lounge area.

City officials add that, in addition to the completion of the Jose Cisneros Cielo Vista Library, they recently completed the remodel of three other libraries including the Clardy Fox, Esperanza Acosta Moreno and Sergio Troncoso branch libraries.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.