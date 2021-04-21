Research group looking into spread of COVID-19 from owners to pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at One Health Genomics Epidemiologist at Translational Genomics Research Institute are looking into the effects of pets becoming infected with COVID-19.
The Arizona-based group specifically is looking at transmission from pet owners to animals and what risks exist within those interactions.
“The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in animals are pretty similar to what people experience,” Hayley Yaglom, an epidemiologist at One Health said. “Maybe not as severe but respiratory signs are a big one. A kind of general lethargy, lack of appetite, generally some GI symptoms as well or fever.”
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.
One Health recommends individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to ask someone outside of their household to care for their pet. Researchers are only looking at cases in Arizona.