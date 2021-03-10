Reporting abuse or neglect during the pandemic

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 file photo, children head home after the last day of school before spring break, and eventual closure due to the coronaviurs utbreak, outside Russell Elementary School in Moscow, Idaho. With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a highly stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together at home. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, worrying child welfare officials that abuse is going unreported during the coronavirus pandemic.(Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Child Protective Services says they have not seen a spike in the number of cases of child abuse or neglect during the pandemic.

According to Statewide Intake (SWI) statistics compared the number of calls to the Texas Abuse Hotline and handled by the agency in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In February 2019, they received 38,223 calls; in February 2020, the agency handled 41,466; and in February 2021, there were 35,727 calls to the hotline. The 2021 number is lower than expected, likely due to last month’s winter storm, according to a spokesman with the local CPS office.

In January 2019, the hotline received 41,563 calls; in January 2020, there were 42,207 calls; and in January 2021, there was a decrease in calls, with 38,309.

If you suspect a child is experiencing abuse or neglect, make a report to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (TDFPS) at 1-800-252-5400 or the Texas Abuse Hotline website for non-emergency reports at https://www.txabusehotline.org/Login/Default.aspx.

TDFPS says these are warning signs of abuse that you should be aware of:

Frequent injuries such as bruises, cuts, black eyes or burns without adequate explanations.

Frequent complaints of pain without any obvious injuries

Burns or bruising in unusual patterns that may indicate the use of an instrument, human bite or cigarette burns

Lack of reaction to pain

Aggressive, disruptive and destructive behavior

Passive, withdrawn and emotionless behavior

Fear of going home or seeing parents/relatives

Unreasonable clothing that may hide injuries to arms or legs

Signs of neglect: