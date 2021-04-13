Report: UTEP expected to hire Abilene Christian University basketball coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso basketball may have a new head coach, according to a report from a sports analyst.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, says UTEP is expected to hire Abilene Christian University basketball head coach Joe Golding. He led ACU to the school’s first NCAA tournament win over the University of Texas at Austin.

Golding, 45, played for the school as a guard and had coached the Wildcats since 2011. He led the school to three straight winning seasons.

The candidate pool for UTEP was terrific IMO: Golding, Tang, Chris Jans, David Patrick, Doc Sadler.



Golding is a terrific hire. Has crushed it at Abilene Christian. https://t.co/DH4zFaINGu — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2021

