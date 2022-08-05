EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Brown Middle School in West El Paso was placed on a brief lockout after El Paso Police responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the area Friday afternoon.

The lockout was placed right as students were set for dismissal for the day around 3 p.m.

Initial reports stated possible subjects with a weapon near the Rio Vista Behavioral Hospital which is near the school.

EPPD along with EPISD Police investigated the report, placing the school on lockout out of an abundance of caution and coordinating a secure dismissal.

An EPISD spokesperson told KTSM there was no direct threat to the campus.

A parent picking up her daughter from school said she was worried when she heard about the lockout.

“Given all that’s happened lately with schools, it was some of the most stressful minutes waiting for her to get out,” the parent said.

The school was cleared about 45 minutes after school was dismissed.

