EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills.

That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com.

The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households are paying 16.3-percent less per month than the average American household.

The report looked at common expenses such as housing/rent, utilities, various forms of insurance, security systems, and more to come up with its average cost per month.

The city with the lowest average set of bills each month was Detroit, where each household pays about $41 less per month than El Pasoans do.

On the other side of things, San Jose, Calif., topped the list as the most expensive city in terms of average monthly household bills.

Expenditures there averaged $3,248 per month, good for 62-percent above the national average.

As many would expect, four of the top ten most-expensive cities were in California.

Austin was the priciest Texas city, coming in at tenth overall on the list at an average of $2,447 in expenses each month for the average household.