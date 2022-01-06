Report: Driver who led police on high-speed chase and shootout died from about 8 gunshot wounds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A chase involving multiple law enforcement on Interstate 10 began when the Socorro Police Department responded to a call about a man discharging his handgun during an argument with his girlfriend, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The report ultimately found Aaron Carrillo, previously identified as Aaron Salazar, who led law enforcement on a chase into Interstate 10 had been shout about eight times. The wounds are believed by the Socorro Police Department to have been caused by gunfire from police officers.

The report states a “firearm” was the cause of Carrillo’s death after he crashed into a truck on I10 that ended the chase.

On Dec. 1, Socorro Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call involving Carrillo and a girlfriend at a residence.

While investigating, police found Aaron Carrillo driving his pickup truck traveling toward Socorro Road. The police identified him as a suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the recently filed report.

Shortly after, Carrillo drove on nearly causing a two car collision with another driver on the road. He then exited his vehicle, brandishing a handgun and car jacked a vehicle. Police continued chasing the 27-year-old after.

Police reported Carrillo struck “solid objects” in the vehicle causing it to stop working. He then exited and stole a third vehicle at gun point, according to a report. Police continued chasing Carrillo when he began shooting at the police. And, the police police returned fire.

“Subject was found to have been struck by approximately 8 rounds, believed to have been fired by officers during the length of the pursuit, which had lasted approximately 50 minutes,” according to the report.

Carrillo drove onto Interstate 10 where he struck a work zone barrier truck and was later pronounced dead.

