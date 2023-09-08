EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The I-10 to I-25 ramp repairs continue in Las Cruces, where concrete repairs to the bridge deck, barrier walls, and support piers will be made.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and contractor will continue with repairs with an estimated cost of $1.3 million and an approximate time of competition of three months.

Lane closures will be required on I-10 eastbound lanes for the safety of the traveling public and construction crews.

Maintence crews wrok on damaged bridge. Photo: New Mexico Department of Transportation

People traveling in that zone are strongly encouraged to obey the road closure and stay out of the area. As work is ongoing, vehicles and pedestrians in the area delay work and create an unsafe environment for the maintenance personnel and citizens.

For current information, visit the New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.