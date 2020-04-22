‘Reopen Texas’ Rally planned for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rally to encourage local government is set for this weekend.

KTSM has learned a rally to “reopen Texas and El Paso” is planned for Sunday in Downtown.

A Facebook event was created by demonstrators who are demanding elected officials safely reopen the state, the county, and the city of El Paso.

KTSM spoke with the organizer of the event, who says it’s all about protecting the livelihoods of El Pasoans.

“We are talking about lives right now and what we should be able to do to survive, not just the virus, but this crumbling economy,” said Sammy Carrejo.

Rally organizers say the rally will be peaceful and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/safely-open-texas-now-rally/2869617403117267/