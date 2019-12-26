Remembering those who served during the Battle of the Bulge

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Many historians say the Battle of the Bulge was one of the most powerful and greatest battles fought by the U.S. Army in World War II, 75 years ago.

American forces fought heroically through impossible conditions and brutally cold weather.

Larry Flores tells KTSM his uncle, David Vigil Flores was a highly decorated soldier and a waist gunner in a b-17 flying fortress during the Battle of the Bulge.

During the war in 1944, instead of a warm Christmas and time with family, David Flores faced record-low temperatures that endangered his life.

According to Larry Flores, his uncle was not scheduled to fly due to the dangerous weather conditions, however, at the last minute, they were ordered to take off.

“They were the last plane and they didn’t get deiced, and they crashed on takeoff on Christmas Eve…. and my uncle past,” said Larry Flores.

American soldiers demonstrated their commitment and courage through this time. Their legacy will continue to be remembered during the largest land battle of World War II.