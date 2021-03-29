Remarkable Women nominee: Kellie Evans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kellie Evans strives to better her community, creating unique facemasks for others and aiding in fundraising events for senior citizens.

Evans uses her private business and talents everyday to ensure our world is a better one. She changed her main focus of study from criminal justice to fashion design.

And, she has brought smiles to many young women of color in the fashion and modeling world, providing support and resources.

“The appreciation on these recipients faces when they receive it, it’s phenomenal,” Evans said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Her business has provided support for high school girls on their way to prom.

“We were able to give her a prom dress, nail services, hair services, hair and makeup,” she said. “it was a prom dream for her.”

Kenyetta Evans, Kellie’s husband, said she is always looking out for others.

“I believe you are a very genuine, trustworthy, loyal, kind, open heart, open minded person,” he said. “And, you deserve everything that comes to you.”