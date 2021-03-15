Remarkable Women: Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal judge Kathleen Cardone is often at the helm of large court cases in the El Paso region and she addresses each matter with wisdom and experience.

Cardone has spent her career serving the public while working in the justice system helping families, looking into criminal cases and aiding many through some of the most difficult challenges in their lives.

“People have no idea that they have so many abilities,” she said.

She led many initiatives, some of note include the establishment of a domestic relations office, dedicated to help keep track of child support payments. And, helped with major research on a system that gives people the right to a court appointed attorney.

“In the 1960s and 70s, when this all started, very few people had court appointed attorneys in the federal system,” she said. “Now, about 95 percent of people have court appointed attorneys in the federal system.”

She is among several finalists identified through community outreach as KTSM 9 News looks to celebrate the many wonderful contributions women provide for our region.