Remarkable Women: Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal judge Kathleen Cardone is often at the helm of large court cases in the El Paso region and she addresses each matter with wisdom and experience.

Cardone has spent her career serving the public while working in the justice system helping families, looking into criminal cases and aiding many through some of the most difficult challenges in their lives.

“People have no idea that they have so many abilities,” she said.

She led many initiatives, some of note include the establishment of a domestic relations office, dedicated to help keep track of child support payments. And, helped with major research on a system that gives people the right to a court appointed attorney.

“In the 1960s and 70s, when this all started, very few people had court appointed attorneys in the federal system,” she said. “Now, about 95 percent of people have court appointed attorneys in the federal system.”

She is among several finalists identified through community outreach as KTSM 9 News looks to celebrate the many wonderful contributions women provide for our region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss troops return from deployment

Project to begin enhancing pedestrian safety along Montana Avenue

Republican Congressional Delegation tours El Paso border; shares concerns

Fort Bliss soldier killed in crash

Police officer photo released in Tap bar shooting case

Fossils in the Franklin Mountains

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link