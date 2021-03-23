Relieve stress by destroying items at Roaring Rage Room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We all have those days and with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve experienced more anger, depression, job losses and a lot of uncertainty.

Roaring Rage Room is located in East El Paso, and it is the perfect place to go and blow off some steam. Entrepreneur Zai Lawrence decided to open up El Paso’s first Roaring Rage Room to give community members a place to destress and relieve any built-up rage.

“Ever since the pandemic, I know a lot of people had a lot of stress and anger build up just from being inside all the time, so I needed a place for people to have fun, but also to come out and relieve all the anger and let it out in a fun way,” said Lawrence.

Every session begins with a brief safety tutorial and waiver form, then guests proceed to put on their safety gear.

The next step before heading into the rage room is to chose your weapon of choice.

Each guest is allowed to play their own music while letting their rage out by destroying all sorts of objects.

People are encouraged to destroy anything from computers to TVs to printers and much more.

“Everybody must be age 13 and up. Once you sign a waiver, you go select your item, you put on all your protective gear, and you grab the weapon, and you go to the room, and start smashing everything,” Lawrence said.

To learn more about Roaring Rage Room, visit https://www.roaringrage.com/.