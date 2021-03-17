Relationship dispute led to stabbing near Burges High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dispute over a relationship led to the altercation where three individuals were stabbed in a neighborhood near Burges High School, according to a police document.

Isaac Brito, 19, wanted to “go rounds, one-on-one,” with another individual living in a residence on the 900 block of Apple Lane in East-Central El Paso on Sunday. A fight broke-out between Brito, his friends and residents living at the house.

When it was over, one of the residents of the home was seriously injured and taken to University Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit with a chest tube. Two of Brito’s friends were also taken to the hospital with stab injuries.

KTSM 9 News learned of the events from two police affidavits submitted to El Paso County with details of Sunday’s incident. Brito and Julian Saucedo, 19, were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their bonds were set at $250,000 each and both still remain in jail, according to county records.

Saucedo is the same individual that was arrested by police in a viral video where an officer appeared to point his gun at children. The police officer was found not to have done wrong and Saucedo’s charge for interfering with public duties were dropped in 2018.

The documents say a woman living at the residence told police Brito and his friends went to her home looking for her nephew. They allegedly told her they were looking for her nephew on behalf of his ex-girlfriend to “settle accounts,” the documents say.

She told Brito and his friends to leave but they would not and a fight ensued shortly after.

An investigation into the incident found that Brito had asked Saucedo and two others to accompany him on the way to the house. Saucedo agreed to be a driver and to back him up, the documents say.

The police affidavit says law enforcement found Saucedo with dried blood on his hands. He also allegedly had stabbed one of the residents.

Saucedo said he had never seen the individual he stabbed before and was only at the scene because Brito asked him to for a ride to the residence.

Both Brito and Saucedo have gotten in trouble with the law frequently the last three years. They both been tagged with a few assault charges since 2019.