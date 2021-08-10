Registration for 2022 El Paso Marathon opened

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Marathon organizers are promising a full experience for the 2022 race scheduled for February.

The marathon, which scaled-back activities this year due to COVID-19 concerns, says there will be a full-field in 2022 and will feature a new course starting in San Elizario and ending at the El Paso Coliseum.

The upcoming marathon is scheduled for February 13, 2022. Runners can register on the race’s website.

“We’re really excited about this new marathon course,” Mike Coulter, race director said. “Not only will this route give runners a chance to run by the famous missions of El Paso, including some of the oldest ones in the country, but for some stretches they will run along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

There will also be a half marathon with a new rout beginning at the coliseum and looping around Ascarate Lake.

Race organizers say they are confident pandemic-related concerns will subside by February but are still preparing to implement precautions.

Organizers say runners will have options if the race is cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues. They’ll be able to have deferrals to 2023 or 2024, or be allowed to change registration before the scheduled race day.

