EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Voter Registration Day and people across the borderland can now get ready to vote in the upcoming elections in November at our local Peter Piper Pizza locations, today until 1 p.m.

The public will be able to go to any of the five voter registration events listed below today.

Peter Piper Pizza, 13800 Horizon Blvd., Horizon, Texas 79928

Peter Piper Pizza, 9450 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79924

Peter Piper Pizza, 11791 Gateway Blvd. West, El Paso, Texas 79936

Peter Piper Pizza, 700 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, Texas 79907

Peter Piper Pizza, 119 N. Balboa Rd., El Paso, Texas 79912

This year on November 8th, the general election will have state and local races.

Election Coordinator Melissa Rosales, tells KTSM with Peter Piper being so popular in the Sun City, why not get people to register or update their information while enjoying a slice of pizza.

With important races like the one for Governor around the corner, it is important to emphasize that Texans need to prepare themselves beforehand.

Rosales makes it clear that elections are both frequent and very important.

She says local races are the most important because they’re the ones that affect the constituents directly.

“Remember to register to vote, to always have your information up to date. A lot of people think “Oh, I only registered one time.” That is not true, if you get married, change your name, also if you moved from one of the counties to another, you also update your voter information. It’s very important so we always have all that accurate information on your voter record, when you exercise your right to vote,” Rosales said.

With such a low voter turnout in El Paso County, their goal is to provide more outreach through national registration voter day events for the public.

“We’ll also have some informational brochures in case you need more information about the voting places or why it is important to register to vote as well as your NVRD, National voter registration day sticker, that is specified for that day,” Rosales said.

Rosales says the last day to register to vote or update voter information is October 11th, as for early voting, that will start October 24th.

For more information, visit www.epcountyvotes.com or call their office at (915)546-2154.

