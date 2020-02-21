Regional artwork now being displayed at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New regional artwork is now being displayed at the El Paso International Airport.

The artwork of Christin Apodaca and Steven Hastings are being showcased at the Art Windows of El Paso in the La Placita Shopping Center at the airport. The gallery was helped put together by the Museums & Cultural Affairs Department.

This marks the 57th exhibit for Art Windows of El Paso.

“The airport sees so many people that are from here and especially the ones that aren’t from here. I think that art brings people together so much that you need to have it in community spaces such as the airport,” said Christin Apodaca.

The exhibit will be displayed through April 30, 2020.