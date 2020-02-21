Regional artwork now being displayed at El Paso International Airport

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New regional artwork is now being displayed at the El Paso International Airport.

The artwork of Christin Apodaca and Steven Hastings are being showcased at the Art Windows of El Paso in the La Placita Shopping Center at the airport. The gallery was helped put together by the Museums & Cultural Affairs Department.

This marks the 57th exhibit for Art Windows of El Paso.

“The airport sees so many people that are from here and especially the ones that aren’t from here. I think that art brings people together so much that you need to have it in community spaces such as the airport,” said Christin Apodaca.

The exhibit will be displayed through April 30, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Regional artwork now being displayed at El Paso International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regional artwork now being displayed at El Paso International Airport"

5-year-old El Paso girl released from hospital following stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "5-year-old El Paso girl released from hospital following stabbing"

New William Beaumont Army Medical Center nearly completed

Thumbnail for the video titled "New William Beaumont Army Medical Center nearly completed"

Dateline revisits 2003 murder of NMSU graduate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dateline revisits 2003 murder of NMSU graduate"

SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today

Thumbnail for the video titled "SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today"

Texas Tribune places spotlight on the border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Tribune places spotlight on the border"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner