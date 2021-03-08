The pandemic has given Sebastian The DJ time to work on his craft.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sebastian the DJ is from Puerto Rico, but moved to El Paso a year ago and has represented the Sun City since launching his newest video, “Rompehielo”.

Sebastian says, “Rompehielo” means icebreaker in English, he tells KTSM that the song introduces the night life and party scene to all the young ladies out there who haven’t been in that scene.

The artist is influenced by Daddy Yankee and Anuel, Reggaeton has always been his favorite music and those artists are a big influence.

Not only is Sebastian an artist, but he’s also a DJ that can’t wait till the pandemic is over so he can spin records at local clubs in the Borderland.