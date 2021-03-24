Referrals and screenings in honor of World Tuberculosis Day offered by city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Department of Public Health is now offering referrals and screenings in honor of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day.

World Tuberculosis Day is recognized each year on March 24 in efforts to raise awareness about the serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs. TB is said to be fatal if not treated properly.

According to a city press release, health officials will grant TB screenings based on a sliding fee scale, and they will accept insurance for anyone in need of a diagnosis.

TB is normally caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis that commonly attacks the lungs. However, health officials say it may also attack other parts of the body like the kidney, spine, and brain.

TB can be spread through coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings, the release said. It could be as simple as breathing in the bacteria from a person with TB and get infected.

According to the Department of Public Health, TB in the lungs may cause symptoms such as:

a cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer that may be productive.

pain in the chest

coughing up blood or bloody sputum (phlegm from deep inside the lungs)

Other symptoms may include:

weakness or fatigue

weight loss

no appetite

chills

fever

sweating at night

For screening information, you may call the city’s clinic at (915) 212-6609.

If looking more information on the services and health screenings provided by the Department of Public Health visit EPHealth.com, click on TB Control under the Service tab, or call 2-1-1.