EL PASO Texas, (KTSM) – A blaze was reported by residents of the neighborhood ‘Fronteriza’ near the border line with El Paso, Tx.,

Massive flames were coming out of a lot used as a recycling plant. Neighbors were trying to extinguish the fire on their own since the flames were getting too close to their homes.

One resident said they are constantly complaining about the location of the plant because of the danger it poses to their homes, like today.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.