EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still no decision on whether the judge in the State trial against the accused Walmart shooter will remain in place.

A hearing on the possible removal of judge Sam Medrano has been pushed back eight more days at the request of the District Attorney’s office.

The judge overseeing the potential removal says the case will proceed next Tuesday, September 27th, no matter what.

The El Paso District Attormey’s office is seeking to have Judge Medrano removed from the State trial for “Personal Anumus” against District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.

