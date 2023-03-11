LUBBOCK, Texas — Public records late Friday provided new details on both the money Texas Tech will pay Mark Adams as he resigns from being men’s basketball head coach and the reprimand he faced in the days leading up to his departure.

The reprimand came on the night of March 3 at 7:34.

“I provided you an opportunity to respond to an allegation I received today,” it said in part. A full copy of the reprimand is copied below.

While the reprimand from Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt did not go into detail, a public statement from Texas Tech on Sunday morning did.

The statement said, “Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

“Although you provided me an explanation and context to your conversation with the student-athlete which you indicated you were trying to use as a teaching opportunity,” the reprimand said, “I have determined your comments were insensitive, inappropriate, and unacceptable regardless of your intentions.”

The reprimand warned that any more “similar actions” could result in further disciplinary actions. But then, Hocutt changed his mind.

The Sunday statement said, “Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

On March 6, Texas Tech athletics named assistant coach Corey Williams as the interim head coach for the Big 12 Tournament.

Then, a release and settlement agreement was signed by Adams and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on March 8.

It provided for Texas Tech to pay Adams $3.9 million plus $200,000 and any other performance bonuses that were in his employment contract. Adams’ buyout would have originally been $7.5 million, according to Texas Tech spokesperson.

The settlement also provided that Texas Tech would release a statement that was mutually agreeable to both Adams and the university.

On the evening of March 8, Texas Tech announced, “Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program.”

The March 8 announcement also said, “Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident.”

EverythingLubbock.com then made an open records request for any settlement or agreement on the morning of March 9. See below, the reprimand, the Sunday statement and the Wednesday statement. Also click here for a PDF copy of the release and settlement.

The reprimand

From: Hocutt, Kirby

To: Adams, Coach

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023 7:34:03 PM

Mark,

The purpose of this email is to provide you a written reprimand pursuant to Section IV of your contract.

I provided you an opportunity to respond to an allegation I received today regarding a conversation you recently had with one of your student-athletes during a coaching session. I discussed this matter separately with you and your student-athlete. Although you provided me an explanation and context to your conversation with the student-athlete which you indicated you were trying to use as a teaching opportunity, I have determined your comments were insensitive, inappropriate, and unacceptable regardless of your intentions.

As a result, this email will be considered a written reprimand for your actions. Please be aware that any similar actions on your part could lead to further disciplinary action pursuant to your contract.

Sincerely,

Kirby

The Sunday statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunday, March 5, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.

On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams and a member of the men’s basketball team. Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.

The Wednesday statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

