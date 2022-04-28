EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ronald McDonald House partnered-up with Providence Children’s Hospital by reopening the Ronald McDonald Family Room, which had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ronald McDonald is located inside Providence Children’s Hospital and provides a comforting atmosphere with small meals, beverages, snacks, and refreshments all free of cost.

Today’s unveiling revealed a fresh new look with new furniture and décor to welcome patients and families back. An average of 5,000 people visit the Family Room each year.

Since opening its doors in 1984, RMHC El Paso has helped ease the burden of having a sick child for thousands of families in the region.

RMHC relies on the support of the El Paso community to continue to provide needed services and programs to families in crisis.

