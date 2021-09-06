Rain damages impact school bus routes in La Union

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rain storms continue to pass through the region, prompting additional flooding in rural communities in Southern New Mexico.

Officials with the Gadsden Independent School District say Sunday night floods closed Visnaga Street and now school buses will not be able to drive students through the road.

District officials urge families impacted by the road closure to take their students to and from school on Tuesday. Secondary students in the area are being instructed to go to a baseball field in La Union or to the La Union Community Center for pickup to campuses until further notices.

“Normal bus pickup and return routes will resume once repairs to Visnaga Street are made,” a news release said. “La Union parents are being notified of the change by the district and campus principals through the district’s Remind app used to communicate with GISD parents.”

