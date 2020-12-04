Railroad company offers $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Vado derailment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway company is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to an arrest in connection to a costly train derailment Wednesday in Vado, N.M.

BNSF says believes someone intentionally placed railroad ties on the tracks, causing 12 empty railcars and two locomotives to derail.

BNSF said incident site was cleared the following day and normal train operations have resumed through the area.

The train’s engineer and conductor were suffered minor injuries on Wednesday. They were treated and released from a local hospital, said Amy Casas, senior director of external communications for BNSF.

Neighbors who live nearby said they heard the crash.

“When I heard it, I was, like, scared because it was going super fast and the house was, like, moving,” said Valerie Rodriguez, who lives across the street from where the derailment happened.

Rodriguez told KTSM 9 News that trains pass every morning, but on Wednesday she noticed the train sounded different as it was approaching and her house shook more than usual.

“Today it moved a lot — it was shaking a lot this morning,” said Rodriguez.

She said she didn’t realize what happened until the sun came up.

“I was scared — I was in shock,” said Rodriguez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BNSF Crime Tip Hotline at 1-800-832-5452. BNSF believes this is an isolated incident and remains focused on ensuring the safe and efficient operations of all trains on our network.