Rage Against the Machine’s El Paso, Las Cruces shows rescheduled to Spring 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rage Against the Machine’s highly-anticipated “Public Service Announcement” tour with Run the Jewels will begin on March 31, 2022 in El Paso.

The band announced the rescheduled tour Thursday on the band’s Instagram page.

According to the band, tickets for the tour that was originally slated for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored.

Refunds are available at the original place of purchase for up to 30 days if ticket holders are unable to attend next year’s shows.

The “Public Service Announcement” tour will kick-off in El Paso in March and wrap-up in New York City in August.

