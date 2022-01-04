Radford School has a new Executive Director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Board of Directors for Radford School announced on Tuesday that Robert Alan Marsh will serve as the latest Executive Director of the private school.

Marsh is formerly an administrator with the El Paso Independent School District. Marsh began his career as a seventh-grade teacher and coach in 1992. He served as an athletic coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal with EPISD. He retired in 2021 after 30 years of service.

Marsh has a master’s degree in Education from Sul Ross State University. Here is his statement which is posted from the school’s website:

We recognize that our children need support from both the home and school to be successful in school. We know that a strong partnership with you will make a great difference in your child’s education. As partners, we share the responsibility for our children’s success, and we will do our best to carry out our responsibilities. Our teachers have been working hard all summer, preparing lessons, and attending professional training, to provide strong, college-preparatory classroom experiences for your child. We offer a special welcome to our many new families joining us this year. We look forward to forging strong relationships with you as we support your children in their journey at Radford School. To our returning families, we welcome you back to a new chapter in the lives of your children – one in which we trust they will continue to grow in knowledge and citizenship. Thank you for choosing our school to educate your child, and we know we will have a fantastic year together! Robert alan marsh, executive director, radford school



Additionally, the Board of Directors shared that “Mr. Marsh will continue the vision of Radford School which is to graduate respectful, confident, mature and productive young men and women who are prepared for academic and social success at the university level and beyond.”

Radford School was established in 1910. For more information on the school, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.