Quemado bog fire burns 380 acres of Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Quemado Ranger District announced a fire started on Sept. 15 in the east side of Gallo Mountain in Catron County, New Mexico. It has burned 380 acres of the forest, so far.

Officials say the fire was caused by lightning and is still burning National Forest System lands within the Quemado Ranger District in the Gila National Forest.

District officials said they are using strategies to confine and contain the fire with a range of firefighting tactics to suppress it. Wildland firefighters and public safety are currently working to protect the forest’s natural resources.

The crew has conducted burn-out operations, releasing large amounts of smoke in the air. The crew is also constructing handline along Forest Roads (FR) 4010R, 4010S and 4010Q. All blacklining has been completed.

Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

Smoke is visible from the NM Highway 32 corridor and the communities of Aragon, Apache Creek, and Quemado, NM.

More information can be found on nmfireinfo.com.

