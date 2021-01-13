Puppy allegedly beaten and dragged in animal cruelty case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 14-week old Shih Tzu puppy was allegedly dragged and beaten by a man from Phoenix, police say.

Aaron Christopher Pandeli was arrested and charged with cruelty/torture to animals after witnesses allegedly saw him violently attack the puppy across concrete. The dog suffered injuries and one of its eye requires surgery.

Pandeli was taken into custody by the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit and charged with cruelty and for possession of Oxycodone, a controlled substance. He remains in El Paso County’s Detention Facility on bonds totaling $15,000.

