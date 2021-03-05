Public may see smoke near White Sands Missile Range in coming days

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico (KTSM) – White Sands Missile Range officials say large portions of grassland are set to burn as part of a fuels reduction and grassland maintenance project later this month.

The fires will produce smoke for several days as 4,500 acres are scorched to reduce the density of one-seed juniper, mountain mahogany and other brush species from spreading. Officials say the burn will remove plant litter, recycle nutrients and create a seedbed for new growth of native forbs, pinyon pines and browse plants.

The burns are scheduled for March 19-22, 2021 and the next weekend after that the 26-28.

However, the burns could be postponed if there is unsafe weather or scheduling conflicts with the military.

The exact areas that will be burned were explained in a press release sent to KTSM 9 News by White Sands Missile Range. Which you can see listed below.

  • East of the Oscura Mountains
  • West of Range Road 337
  • South of Range Road 331
  • 1 mile north-facing of Helm’s Valley
  • Bottom of north-facing Helm’s Valley
  • Bottom of north-facing slopes of Yates Valley West

