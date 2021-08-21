Public hearing set for city of El Paso tax rate and 2022 budget

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is set to hold a public hearing on the 2021-2022 tax rate and budget on Tuesday.

The City Council introduced a freeze on the property tax rate for the 2022 fiscal year but is still expecting revenues from increases in property valuations this year.

El Pasoans can sign-up to comment on the budget by visiting the city’s website.

Elected officials and the city have budgeted an over $1 billion budget and are accounting for some reductions in spending for several services in both general and non-general fund balances. A notable reduction in expenses comes from $2 million cut from international bridges compared to the 2021 budget.

The budget accounts for debt services and operating expenses for city services that saw some increases due to the opening of quality of life buildings and several issuances of certificates of obligations.

Seniors and disabled El Pasoans will also have increased exemptions available for property tax bills. Those were approved earlier this year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.