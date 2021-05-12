Providence Children’s Hospital vaccinating children ages 12 to 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Providence Children’s Hospital say COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The announcement comes as federal authorities approved administering Pfizer vaccines to children. Hospital officials say children were welcomed into a vaccine clinic today.

“There was an excitement, a little bit of nerves but mostly happiness from these kids to receive their first dose of the vaccine,” a news release said. “Most kids stating they were excited to get their first vaccine so they can get back to some of the things they’ve been missing out on like seeing their friends, sports and activities.”

