UPDATE: According to CBP officials, all protestors departed the area just before 3 p.m. and normal operations resumed.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A protest from railroad workers (FERROMEX) at the top of the Bridge of the Americas has blocked northbound vehicle traffic since early this morning.

Customs and Border Protection PIO, Officer Roger Maier, issued the following statement:

“At about 8:20 a.m. Mexican rail workers began protesting on the Mexican side of the Bridge of the Americas crossing in El Paso. The port remains open however the protestors are blocking the northbound flow of privately owned vehicles only. Northbound cargo and pedestrian traffic in not impacted nor is the southbound flow of traffic into Mexico. CBP is monitoring the matter from the U.S. side.”

This is a developing story and will updated as soon as more information becomes available.